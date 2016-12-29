Couple removed from flight at MSP

A man and woman are under arrest after causing a disturbance on board a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Wednesday night. The flight turned around and came back to MSP an hour after take-off and the couple was removed from the plane.

MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan says,”It costs a lot of money for the airlines to turn these planes around and its also of course a major inconvenience for all the other travelers on board so we take these incidents very seriously.”

Hogan says the couple was not obeying flight crew commands. It’s not clear what prompted the disturbance. The couple’s names have not yet been released.