Man accused of shooting at vehicle on Highway 169 charged

A 27-year-old Winebago man is charged with shooting at another vehicle on Highway 169 near Garden City earlier this month, as well as several other weapons violations.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials say Donald Thomas the Third and two other people were stopped on December 7th in a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the incident. They denied having a gun in the car, but a search by deputies uncovered a 9 millimeter pistol in the trunk – which could be accessed through the back seat.

A woman riding in the vehicle told investigators that her ex-boyfriend had been an occupant of the van at which shots were fired – and that he had been tailgating their vehicle and driving in a reckless manner.

Deputies say Thomas has multiple assault and felony convictions, with at least one which qualifies as a crime of violence.

Police traced the weapon and found that it belonged to another man involved in the incident, and had been reported stolen on December 8th.