Man accused of shooting at vehicle on Highway 169 charged

Written by on

A 27-year-old Winebago man is charged with shooting at another vehicle on Highway 169 near Garden City earlier this month, as well as several other weapons violations.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials say Donald Thomas the Third and two other people were stopped on December 7th in a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the incident. They denied having a gun in the car, but a search by deputies uncovered a 9 millimeter pistol in the trunk – which could be accessed through the back seat.

A woman riding in the vehicle told investigators that her ex-boyfriend had been an occupant of the van at which shots were fired – and that he had been tailgating their vehicle and driving in a reckless manner.

Deputies say Thomas has multiple assault and felony convictions, with at least one which qualifies as a crime of violence.

Police traced the weapon and found that it belonged to another man involved in the incident, and had been reported stolen on December 8th.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Mankato man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

A 41-year-old Mankato man is facing charges of making threats of violence and felony domestic assault targeting his four months pregnant former girlfriend. The victim told police that she had recently ended a relationship with Kenneth Tuncle, and he frequently parked his trunk at a place of business near her home. A witness who works…read more »

Man accused of shooting at vehicle on Highway 169 charged

A 27-year-old Winebago man is charged with shooting at another vehicle on Highway 169 near Garden City earlier this month, as well as several other weapons violations. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials say Donald Thomas the Third and two other people were stopped on December 7th in a vehicle that matched the description of one…read more »

Couple removed from flight at MSP

A man and woman are under arrest after causing a disturbance on board a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Wednesday night. The flight turned around and came back to MSP an hour after take-off and the couple was removed from the plane. MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan says,”It costs a lot…read more »

Weekend deer hunt to tackle CWD in southeastern Minnesota

A special deer hunt gets underway Saturday to help reduce the deer population as much as possible in southeastern Minnesota.   Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lou Cornicelli says it was scheduled after three deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered recently near Lanesboro, and, “It worries us greatly that if we have…read more »

Lawmaker wants focus on data privacy in upcoming session

A Democratic lawmaker from Saint Paul says the Minnesota Legislature needs to take a broad look at data privacy during the 2017 session, because addressing individual issues as they come up wastes tremendous amounts of time.   Representative John Lesch says, “We’ve done it for cell phone exploitation technology; we’ve done it for license plate…read more »

Mankato woman injured in Highway 169 rollover accident

A rollover accident in Nicollet County sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 69-year old Kenneth Gohlinghorst of North Mankato was driving northbound on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur when he lost control of his truck and rolled the vehicle in the ditch.  According to the report,…read more »

Days running out to see Kiwanis Holiday Lights at Sibley Park

Just a few days remain for a chance to see the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at Sibley Park as officials say attendance has been down this year due to the weather. “We haven’t had preliminary numbers. Last week was tough to track everything because of the holidays. We do know that we’re going to be…read more »