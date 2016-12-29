Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in drive-by shooting near MSU campus

A South St. Paul man will spend three years behind bars for his involvement in a gang feud in October of last year that ended with a drive-by shooting near the MSU campus.

In Blue Earth County Court on Tuesday, 25-year old Mario Alberto Vega was convicted of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and will serve 36 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. Vega received 20 days credit for time served.

Authorities say the feud between two St. Paul gangs started at the MSU homecoming football game when Westside gang members jumped an Eastside gang member. A fight later ensued in the downtown entertainment district, which officers witnessed and broke up. According to the police report, Eastside members where in a Cadillac Deville when they located Westside members in a Cadillac Escalade and opened fire around 2 a.m. on October 11, 2015.

Scanner audio from the incident. Police reported that no one was injured.

In August, 21-year old Emmanuel Vega of St. Paul was sentenced to four years of prison time after being convicted of Felony Drive by Shooting for his role in the incident.