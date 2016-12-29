Mankato man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

A 41-year-old Mankato man is facing charges of making threats of violence and felony domestic assault targeting his four months pregnant former girlfriend.

The victim told police that she had recently ended a relationship with Kenneth Tuncle, and he frequently parked his trunk at a place of business near her home. A witness who works at that business recorded a video that included Truncle saying that he would hire someone to kill his ex if he had the money, that that he would have someone else or multiple individuals “take care of it,” and threatening to cause other people harm and in addition to assaulting the woman.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators that she feared for her life and that of her unborn child and the witness who recorded the video was also fearful.

Mankato Department of Public Safety officials say that Tuncle has at least two other domestic violence convictions on record in Martin County.