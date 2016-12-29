Medical experts weigh in following deaths of Fisher, Reynolds

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” died of a stroke on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, and the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Her death so soon after that of her daughter may very well be connected to the stress of the event. Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Kevin Barrett says studies have proven that stroke and heart attack are more prevalent during the holidays – also a typical time of stress.

Barrett says the symptoms of stroke are much different than heart attack.

“The symptoms are typically painless. They start suddenly without warning, and can include sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes. Sudden weakness on one side of the body and that can include the face, arm and leg on the same side. Sudden loss of the ability to speak or communicate. Also the inability to understand what others are saying to you. And finally, severe headache can be a sign of stroke.”

And he says the key to a fuller recovery is to call 9-1-1 immediately.

“None of us like to be the person who likes to interrupts a family gathering, or disrupts a party. But we have effective treatments for both heart attack and stroke. So it becomes imparative to get to an emergency room equipped to treat those disorders as quickly as possible.”

Of his mother’s death, Todd Fisher said, “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.”

The sudden and surprising death of screen icon Carrie Fisher after an apparent massive heart attack at the age of 60 also has medical experts reminding, “The important message in this new year is that somewhere between 50 and 90-percent of heart disease could be prevented by certain life styles.”

Dr. Thomas Kottke is a Healthpartners cardiologist and says avoiding tobacco is right at the top of that list. Also important: eating lots of vegetables and getting exercise. Kottke says heart disease is the cause of death of up to 40-percent of women, and up to 90-percent of heart disease could be prevented if people made better lifestyle choices.

