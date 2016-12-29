United Way approaching fundraising goal; bank president to shave his head for effort

The Greater Mankato Area United Way kicked off its 2017 fundraising campaign in August, and the organization’s CEO Barb Kaus said it’s gone incredibly well over the past four months. “We are below $100,00 needed. We are moving right along and there are a lot of other ones coming in. We’d just like to get over that hump real quick here so we can let the agencies know (that the goal has been reached). It looks really good, but we still do need support.”

The campaign will officially continue for a few months into the new year; she said, “I usually leave it open through March, just because there are last givers and that kind of stuff, but we’d like to be able to call that we’ve hit our goal in the first part of January.”

Kaus hopes that the 2017 effort is as successful as last year’s, when they gave out $50,000 additional dollars to organizations that support the area’s neediest residents. “We’d love to have that happen again,” she stated, “So we want to hit our goal and beyond so we can help thousands more than need our help.”

Often business which sign on to participate offer incentives to employees who donate, and, among others, that was the case this year for the president of Pioneer Bank. “Michael Kunkel put a challenge out to his people, if every employee gave to the United Way he would shave his head.”

Those employees met the challenge, and Kaus said Kunkel will leave work Thursday with a new style. “He has a great, thick, head of hair – I can tell you that. This isn’t like someone that is thinning out deciding to shave; this is someone with a really full, nice head of hair that’s going to be bald.”

The 2016 campaign brought in more than $2 million. So far the current fundraising effort has netted $1,861,772.