Driver arrested after SUV plows into downtown building

A large piece of plywood and a pile of debris mars the front of the Profinium Building in downtown Mankato, after police say a 21-year-old man plowed his car into the front of the building Thursday night.

Commander Matt DuRose says Kyle Skellenger was behaving badly when they got to the scene, “Acting aggressively toward passers by that had stopped to help him. Officers struggled to take him into custody but eventually were able to take him into custody.”

Aggressive post-crash behavior aside, DuRose says it looks like the crash into the building was unintentional. “The driver had been driving across Riverfront Drive on Poplar Street and it appeared he was attempting to turn north on Riverfront drive but didn’t make the turn and ended up going into the building,” he explained.

However, Skellenger was probably high. DuRose said, “The scene investigation, talking with witnesses, and talking with the driver had the officers believing that the driver was under the influence of some type of narcotic. A blood draw had been requested and had been granted by a judge. The results of that blood draw will be available in the next several weeks but we are not exactly sure what the driver was under the influence of at this time but we do believe that some impairment did play a role in this crash.”

DuRose says they have requested charges of driving under the influence as well as assault, “For both the passers by that attempted to help him as well as the officers.”

Skellenger was treated at the local hospital for minor facial injuries before being taken to jail.

