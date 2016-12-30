Mankato couple charged with child neglect after two kids were left home alone

A 24-year-old Mankato couple is facing child neglect and endangerment charges, after a 4-year-old was found wandering alone on the first floor of an apartment complex.

A woman called police on December 13th, after leading the girl back to her apartment and discovering that nobody else was home. Police found that not only were no adults present, but a 6-year-old boy was also asleep inside the apartment.

Soon after police arrived the children’s father, Zachary Sweetland, his girlfriend Courtney Isaacson, and another man arrived at the apartment. They admitted to leaving the children alone while they went out for a drink at Metlers – but Sweetland claims he went back to check on the children two or three times to check on them. However, surveillance video from outside the club shows that they only left the bar to smoke and never returned to the apartment until shortly after police arrived. Sweetland admitted he and Isaksson have left the kids alone “less than a dozen times” to go drinking.

Police say the apartment was also in an unsanitary condition, with a strong smell of rotting trash, dirty dishes coated with old food, and some areas impassable because of clutter. They also say knives were left out on the counters of the kitchen within reach of the kids.

