Pennsylvania murder suspect fighting extradition after Blue Earth County arrest

A homeless man arrested in Blue Earth County in October is fighting extradition to Pennsylvania, where he’s facing murder charges in a case that dates back 25 years.

A 2007 DNA test linked 61-year-old Charles Cook to the 1991 killing of 76-year-old Myrtle McGill, who was shot to death through her kitchen window before the sliding glass door on her home was smashed in and her car stolen and later abandoned. A cigarette butt found in the abandoned car was later linked to Cook.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott
Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott says that although the governors of both Minnesota and Pennsylvania have signed warrants authorizing Cook’s return to Indiana County, he is planning to petition for a writ of habeas corpus – which is a claim that he is being unlawfully detained.

Cook was arrested in Blue Earth County in March and charged with second-degree assault and other felonies, after an incident with a driver while he was panhandling. McDermott says he was originally found incompetent to stand trial in that case, and civilly committed, but Cook’s competency has now been restored.

Cook is being held in the Blue Earth County jail, and McDermott says he was ordered Thursday by judge to be held without bail.

