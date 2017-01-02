Amboy mother charged with child neglect after third incident in four months

A 31-year-old Amboy woman is charged with child neglect likely to lead to substantial harm and could spend up to a year in jail if convicted of the incident that saw a preschooler wandering the street in the middle of the night in October.

Tri-City Police say a woman found the four-year-old pounding on the door of a local convenience store at nearly 1 a-m and called police. The child was not wearing a jacket or shoes and was only in his pajamas. It was 41 degrees at the time.

There had been two similar previous calls to the Tri-City Police Department involving a child of the same age and investigators got in touch with the mother in those incidents, Amber Meyer. It turned out to be her son, but she didn’t realize he was not in the home.

The deputy noticed a smell of alcohol on her breath and she admitted to having a couple of drinks after work – and blew a .172. The boy’s father and another man at the home registered no alcohol and the child was returned to his parents.

Police say it was the third time the child left the home alone in a three month period. The front and back doors to the apartment were fitted with alarms, and the rear door also had several locks and a childproof handle. Meyer admitted to having shut off one of the alarms to go outside to smoke and said she forgot to turn it back on. The officer appealed to Meyer to make sure all of the alarms were always activated and also asked the parents to add more locks on the front door of the apartment.

