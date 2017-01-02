Deceased suspect, officer in hotel disturbance shooting identified

With the arrival of strong winds and some light flurries that fell after Monday night’s freezing drizzle, blowing snow and icy roads could continue to cause problems for drivers in southern Minnesota Tuesday. MnDOT District 7’s Jed Falgren said with the temperatures continuing to fall it has been a challenge to get the roads cleared…… read more »
A federal appeals court has tossed out an earlier ruling that deemed Minnesota’s sex offender program unconstitutional. It follows lengthy legal debate over the program that keeps sex offenders confined indefinitely after they complete their prison sentences. State officials asked the appeals court to overturn a judge’s ruling that the program is unconstitutional. Only a…… read more »
Soaring numbers in a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest overall economic conditions are improving in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index says the overall economic index for the region jumped to 53.1 in December from 46.5 in November. The October figure was 43.8. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees…… read more »
Police say a man has died in an accident at malt production plant in Shakopee. The fatal accident happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday at Rahr Malting Co., which produces and distributes malt brewing supplies. Authorities say an employee fell into a machine. Firefighters arrived minutes later and pulled the man out, but he was pronounced…… read more »
After changing zoning code to allow smaller lot sizes last month, North Mankato will consider a request to change zoning in the area north of Benson Park that will add 30 new lots. “Those are going to be single family dwellings, there’s some bigger lots in there and then there’s some smaller lots. But, it…… read more »
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man killed in an altercation with police at a Mankato motel, as well as the officer involved. The BCA says 30-year veteran Officer Gary Schnorenberg struggled with 33-year-old Chase Tuseth in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve, after police were called to the Country…… read more »
It could be a tough day for drivers in the Mankato area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Minnesota, with a wintery mix of freezing drizzle and snow expected Monday. Forecasters say flurries in the early going will change over to a mix of freezing drizzle and…… read more »
The driver accused of smashing his SUV into the Profinium building in downtown Mankato last week may have been tripping on acid when he tried to harm people who stopped to help. The Blue Earth County criminal complaint shows that 21-year-old Kyle Skellenger admitted to investigators that he had taken LSD at home prior to…… read more »
A 48-year-old Good Thunder man is facing a long list of domestic violence related charges, the most serious of which could mean up to 20 years in prison. Late last week, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Highway 22 after a 9-1-1 call that a woman in home was in…… read more »
A 31-year-old Amboy woman is charged with child neglect likely to lead to substantial harm and could spend up to a year in jail if convicted of the incident that saw a preschooler wandering the street in the middle of the night in October. Tri-City Police say a woman found the four-year-old pounding on the…… read more »