Deceased suspect, officer in hotel disturbance shooting identified

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man killed in an altercation with police at a Mankato motel, as well as the officer involved.

The BCA says 30-year veteran Officer Gary Schnorenberg struggled with 33-year-old Chase Tuseth in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve, after police were called to the Country Inn and Suites by hotel staff, who said that Tuseth was behind the counter and throwing things.

The preliminary investigation shows that Tuseth ignored Officer Schnorenberg’s commands and he was Tazered by the officer.

During the attempt to handcuff Tuseth, officials say he broke free and began hitting and kicking Officer Schnorenberg. During the struggle, Schnorenberg fired his weapon, striking Tuseth.

Tuseth was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Schnorenberg was treated for his injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System and released.

The BCA says Mankato Department of Public Safety does not use body-worn cameras. No weapons were found at the scene.

The BCA’s investigation into the officer involved shooting is ongoing, and once it is complete agents will turn the findings over to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review.