Deceased suspect, officer in hotel disturbance shooting identified

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man killed in an altercation with police at a Mankato motel, as well as the officer involved. The BCA says 30-year veteran Officer Gary Schnorenberg struggled with 33-year-old Chase Tuseth in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve, after police were called to the Country…… read more »
It could be a tough day for drivers in the Mankato area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Minnesota, with a wintery mix of freezing drizzle and snow expected Monday. Forecasters say flurries in the early going will change over to a mix of freezing drizzle and…… read more »
The driver accused of smashing his SUV into the Profinium building in downtown Mankato last week may have been tripping on acid when he tried to harm people who stopped to help. The Blue Earth County criminal complaint shows that 21-year-old Kyle Skellenger admitted to investigators that he had taken LSD at home prior to…… read more »
A 48-year-old Good Thunder man is facing a long list of domestic violence related charges, the most serious of which could mean up to 20 years in prison. Late last week, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Highway 22 after a 9-1-1 call that a woman in home was in…… read more »
A 31-year-old Amboy woman is charged with child neglect likely to lead to substantial harm and could spend up to a year in jail if convicted of the incident that saw a preschooler wandering the street in the middle of the night in October. Tri-City Police say a woman found the four-year-old pounding on the…… read more »
No new information has been released about the incident in which a man was shot and killed by a police officer early Saturday morning during a disturbance at a motel in Mankato. City officials say Mankato Department of Public Safety officers were sent to the Country Inn & Suites at 4:00 am and confronted a…… read more »
A large piece of plywood and a pile of debris mars the front of the Profinium Building in downtown Mankato, after police say a 21-year-old man plowed his car into the front of the building Thursday night. Commander Matt DuRose says Kyle Skellenger was behaving badly when they got to the scene, “Acting aggressively toward…… read more »
A homeless man arrested in Blue Earth County in October is fighting extradition to Pennsylvania, where he’s facing murder charges in a case that dates back 25 years. A 2007 DNA test linked 61-year-old Charles Cook to the 1991 killing of 76-year-old Myrtle McGill, who was shot to death through her kitchen window before the…… read more »
A 49-year-old now-former security officer at the River Hills Mall is wanted on a charge of credit card fraud, after investigators say he pocketed a lost credit card that had been turned in to the security office in October and went on quite a shopping spree. The victim told Mankato Police that she received a…… read more »
A 24-year-old Mankato couple is facing child neglect and endangerment charges, after a 4-year-old was found wandering alone on the first floor of an apartment complex. A woman called police on December 13th, after leading the girl back to her apartment and discovering that nobody else was home. Police found that not only were no…… read more »