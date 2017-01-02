Driver in Profinium building crash may have been on LSD, mushrooms

The driver accused of smashing his SUV into the Profinium building in downtown Mankato last week may have been tripping on acid when he tried to harm people who stopped to help.

The Blue Earth County criminal complaint shows that 21-year-old Kyle Skellenger admitted to investigators that he had taken LSD at home prior to the crash, but has no memory of driving the vehicle, smashing it into the building, or trying to assault a woman wearing scrubs who stopped to help him.

Police say that after Skellenger drove his SUV completely through the glass panels of the building the woman, who was wearing a Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato name badge, and another man stopped to help. The woman told police that Skellenger grabbed her by her hair on the back of her head with both hands and pulled her head towards him, before cocking back his fist to hit her — but missed and ended up weakly slapping her on the face. He’s also accused of wrapping another witness in a bear hug and attempting to drive off in the man’s pickup.

He is also accused of wrapping his hands around the throat of a Mankato police officer while they were trying to take him into custody. Police also say that Skellenger muttered that he had taken mushrooms and LSD. A blood test was ordered by a judge and the results are pending.

Skellenger is charged with driving under the influence, obstructing the legal process and three counts of assault.