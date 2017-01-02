Good Thunder man accused of days-long assault

A 48-year-old Good Thunder man is facing a long list of domestic violence related charges, the most serious of which could mean up to 20 years in prison.

Late last week, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Highway 22 after a 9-1-1 call that a woman in home was in danger and that there was also a two-year-old in the home.

When police arrived they discovered that there was an active warrant for Mark Brown’s arrest and he was taken to jail. Only then did the woman tell police what had happened over the previous several days.

The victim told investigators that she texted her sister, asking the other woman to call 9-1-1 on her behalf, because Brown had choked her a few days earlier when she tried to call police herself. Later she says Brown choked her again, punched her in the head, and threatened to kill her. She says her ex also prevented her from using her phone. When she told Brown her aunt was coming to pick her up, the victim says he threatened to kill both of them.

Deputies say there were multiple purple-colored bruises and red marks on the victim’s neck and a large bruise on her hand.

Brown initially denied any physical altercation but later admitted to holding the victim down on the couch in the living room. Brown’s criminal history includes multiple convictions, including a felony conviction for domestic assault by strangulation from 2015 and a felony conviction for making terroristic threats from 2008.

He is charged with first degree witness tampering by not allowing the victim to call for help, which could mean up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted, two counts of felony domestic assault, and one charge of making threats of violence.