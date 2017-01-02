No new details yet in Mankato police-involved shooting

No new information has been released about the incident in which a man was shot and killed by a police officer early Saturday morning during a disturbance at a motel in Mankato.

City officials say Mankato Department of Public Safety officers were sent to the Country Inn & Suites at 4:00 am and confronted a white man, who fought with an officer. During the confrontation the officer shot the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was treated for injuries and released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation, and no additional information has been released.

The identification of the dead suspect will be made by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office once the autopsy report is complete.