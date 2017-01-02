Winter Weather Advisory — ice the greatest threat

It could be a tough day for drivers in the Mankato area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Minnesota, with a wintery mix of freezing drizzle and snow expected Monday.

Forecasters say flurries in the early going will change over to a mix of freezing drizzle and snow. Mankato and the surrounding area should expect up to two inches of accumulation, but areas around and north of St. Cloud and Cambridge could get as much as five inches.A foot may fall in northern Minnesota.

The icing is likely to impact the evening commute locally.

Late tonight the winds are expected to pick up and meteorologists say blowing snow may cause problems for drivers.