2017 Minnesota Legislature underway at noon Tuesday

The opening gavel comes down at noon Tuesday for the 2017 Minnesota Legislature: Hamline University analyst David Schultz says the governor may well be, “Going for broke and saying, this is his last chance to make his final legacy on a few different things that he still wants to accomplish.”

Among them: Transportation funding, universal pre-kindergarten and stronger protection for Minnesota’s waters.

Schultz says instead of a bonding bill, “I think the governor might put as a higher… priority trying to do something in terms of transportation and infrastructure.”

He believes there’s high probability of a special session, with lawmakers not agreeing on a budget by the May deadline but, “At the same, given the partisanship that’s there, I would not be the first to say at this point that we shouldn’t be thinking about shutdown or at least threatened shutdown again.”

The top priority is a new two-year state budget.

