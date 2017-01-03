Federal appeals court overturns sex offender program ruling

A federal appeals court has tossed out an earlier ruling that deemed Minnesota’s sex offender program unconstitutional. It follows lengthy legal debate over the program that keeps sex offenders confined indefinitely after they complete their prison sentences.

State officials asked the appeals court to overturn a judge’s ruling that the program is unconstitutional.

Only a handful of offenders have been provisionally released in more than 20 years of operation of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. That’s why a class-action lawsuit filed by more than 700 offenders claims that it equates to a life sentence.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank didn’t shut the program down but he did order changes that include risk assessments of participants to determine if some may be eligible to be put on a path toward eventual release.

The appeals court ruling sends the case back to the lower court for further review.