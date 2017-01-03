Mayo expert says New Year’s resolution-makers already start from behind

Many in the Mankato area are just a few days into their resolutions for a healthier new year, but a Mayo clinic expert says they’re already behind if they waited until after the holidays to focus on their weight.

“I think that’s where Americans and all individuals get behind. Because they wait.”

Dr. John Wald leads Mayo Clinic’s National Health Check-up survey, which shows that America has a weight problem, but only about half say there’s progress being made in solving it.

“So we have to educate consumers and give them the tools. What diet do they need? What exercise do they need?”

He says a starting point is to change how often they step on the scale.

“There’s a scale in my bathroom. And I get on that scale, if not every day, then every other day. If at the end of the week, I’m up two or three pounds from my activities, whatever they may be, that tells me that I’ve got to ratchet back.”

Because, Wald says, an everyday focus makes weight loss easier.

“It’s easier to make that pound correction than it is to make that 10 pound correction.”

The survey showed that people asked about plans to improve their health resolved to eat healthier, exercise more, and schedule annual wellness checkups with their doctor.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt