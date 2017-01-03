MnDOT, MSP advise continued caution for area drivers

With the arrival of strong winds and some light flurries that fell after Monday night’s freezing drizzle, blowing snow and icy roads could continue to cause problems for drivers in southern Minnesota Tuesday.

MnDOT District 7’s Jed Falgren said with the temperatures continuing to fall it has been a challenge to get the roads cleared of ice because the chemicals just don’t work as well when it’s this cold. “We’re still finding some very slick conditions in the area,” he explained, “In the areas where we are getting some chemical down, they are improving a little bit but those temperatures are dropping. It’s kind of a race to see how quick we can get those roads dried off.”

He expects highways to be in better shape Tuesday afternoon than county roads and surface streets.

Falgren is also suggesting that drivers slow down. He said, “People are talking about twice as long to get places and, again, we always encourage people to get there safely as opposed to not getting there at all. We’ve had a few people in the ditch. Speeds are down and should be down for a while.”

State Patrol Lieutenant Tiffani Nielson reminds drivers of four-wheel-drive vehicles that they are not invincible. “Even thought that vehicle seems very safe, the lower your speed is if you do lose traction you’re not going to hit something very hard but if you are going at a fast speed and lose traction then you’re going to end up with a low of snow under your car and maybe to be able to move it.”

Wind chill values are expected to drop to 10 to 20 below zero Tuesday afternoon, and 20 to 30 below overnight. Wind chills are also expected to remain sub-zero through Friday.

