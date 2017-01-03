My Pillow gets “F” from Better Business Bureau

Advertising by “My Pillow” has caught the attention of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota. The bureau has lowered the Minnesota based-based companies rating an “F”. The BBB’s Barb Grieman (GREE’man) says “My Pillow’s” buy one get one free offer isn’t a special deal at all:

“It’s really become the rage to buy one, get one free. Or call now and you’ll receive a second one for free. We feel, — as well as the Federal Trade Commission, — that once it’s established that long, it’s the regular price of the product.”

Grieman says some “My Pillow” customers have paid for it’s premium pillow and received a lower quality pillow. The BBB also says customers have had to pay the postage to return pillows and the company hasn’t made it clear that it’s full warranty doesn’t include postage.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt