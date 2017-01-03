New zoning request plan aims to bring 30 new lots to North Mankato

After changing zoning code to allow smaller lot sizes last month, North Mankato will consider a request to change zoning in the area north of Benson Park that will add 30 new lots.

“Those are going to be single family dwellings, there’s some bigger lots in there and then there’s some smaller lots. But, it should be a really nice fit for the neighborhood with Kodiak and Fairbanks up there. With a lot of great access to Benson Park,” said Mayor, Mark Dehen.



The current undeveloped area is north of Timm Road between Lor Ray Drive and Lookout Drive.

“We’ve got a couple other projects that are in the works. So, we think 2017 will be a really good year for North Mankato as far as development.”

The Council will consider the request to change the zoning to Single Family Dwelling-Small Lot at it’s meeting tonight at 7 p.m.