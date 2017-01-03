Overall economic conditions improving; Minnesota numbers still down

Soaring numbers in a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest overall economic conditions are improving in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index says the overall economic index for the region jumped to 53.1 in December from 46.5 in November. The October figure was 43.8.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the December and November increases point to an improving regional manufacturing economy.

The November Business Conditions Index for Minnesota fell, however, to 46.5 from October’s 48.7. New orders were at 45.9, production or sales at 47.7, delivery lead time at 48.9, inventories at 47.0, and employment at 42.8. “Both durable and non-durable goods producers detailed pullbacks for the month,” said Goss. Percent change in jobs over last 12 months; Manufacturing, -0.4 percent; All nonfarm, 1.1 percent.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.