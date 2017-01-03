Study shows youth of color cite fear as barrier to wellness

A study done by youth researchers in St. Paul and a handful of other large cities cites fear as a major barrier to wellness for students of color. Youth of color represent the fastest growing segment of the United States’ child population, and Center for Promise researcher Linda Sprague Martinez says young researchers in five large cities talked to people of their own age to find out what makes them afraid, and the top answers were police interaction, community violence, lack of food, drug use and not enough access to college. Sprague Martinez says racism also was also cited.

“If I’m going to cross over from my part of the neighborhood to the other side of the neighborhood, that’s a difficult choice to make. Because there could be a number of hazards that I would run into, or violence that I would experience.”

The research was done in St. Paul, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Denver and Sprague Martinez says the answers were very similar in each city. She maintains media coverage of violence isn’t always balanced.

“You get a lot of shootings and violence that don’t make the news in terms of what we hear. So, if we only use what makes the news as our thermometer around community violence, we miss a lot.”

Sprague Martinez says fear and stress can have a negative effect on the body, leaving young people and adults alike at greater risk of chronic disease.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt