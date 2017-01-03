Youth in Government Assembly begins Thursday in St. Paul

The 63rd YMCA Youth in Government Assembly kicks off Thursday at the state capitol in St. Paul. Spokesman Sam Alley called it the largest hands-on civic education event in the state. He said,

“They (students) write bills, they prepare court cases, we have lobbyists. We even have a national issues forum where students can bring national issues that they want to discuss.”

Alley said students in grades eight-through-12 have been busy preparing since August and, “A lot of their prep work has to do with sort of discovering what’s important in Minnesota. What are the issues that are going on in our state. What are some of the ways they can resolve those issues — what are their ideas that they want to bring forward.”

Over 1,300 students grades 8-12 from across the state will be taking part.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt