Businessman and former student donated $100,000 to Mankato East High School

Mankato East High School will benefit from the generosity of a former student. School Board member Judi Brandon says the school will get a $100,000 donation from Chad Surprenant, who is now the president of the architectural and engineering firm ISG in Mankato.

Four sports programs and the art department will benefit from the gift. Brandon says it highlights the good things that happen at Mankato East and across the district.

The donation will be officially presented at the district’s next board meeting on January 17th.