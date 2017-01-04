Daudt, Gazelka retain leadership roles in state House, Senate

The Republican majority in the Minnesota House re-elected Representative Kurt Daudt as speaker on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. Daudt said the first priority is Minnesota’s health insurance crisis — short term relief and long term reforms.

Daudt also said lawmakers must tackle the achievement gap, “By pairing targeted dollars with proven reforms, we can ensure that those most in need receive the help they deserve.”

Daudt pledged to balance the state budget while respecting taxpayers’ dollars. He also challenged lawmakers to modernize state government.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka urged his colleagues, “where we don’t have to be partisan, we should not be partisan,” and added, “The election, yes, it was somewhat about Republican/Democrat, but it was I think more about, people just want their government to work.”

Republican leaders and Democratic Governor Mark Dayton agree the first priority must be dealing with skyrocketing health insurance premiums. How quickly they can agree on legislation remains to be seen.