Daudt, Gazelka retain leadership roles in state House, Senate

Written by on

The Republican majority in the Minnesota House re-elected Representative Kurt Daudt as speaker on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. Daudt said the first priority is Minnesota’s health insurance crisis — short term relief and long term reforms.

Daudt also said lawmakers must tackle the achievement gap, “By pairing targeted dollars with proven reforms, we can ensure that those most in need receive the help they deserve.”

Daudt pledged to balance the state budget while respecting taxpayers’ dollars. He also challenged lawmakers to modernize state government.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka urged his colleagues, “where we don’t have to be partisan, we should not be partisan,” and added, “The election, yes, it was somewhat about Republican/Democrat, but it was I think more about, people just want their government to work.”

Republican leaders and Democratic Governor Mark Dayton agree the first priority must be dealing with skyrocketing health insurance premiums. How quickly they can agree on legislation remains to be seen.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Daudt, Gazelka retain leadership roles in state House, Senate

The Republican majority in the Minnesota House re-elected Representative Kurt Daudt as speaker on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. Daudt said the first priority is Minnesota’s health insurance crisis — short term relief and long term reforms. Daudt also said lawmakers must tackle the achievement gap, “By pairing targeted dollars with proven…read more »

Governor pleased with sex offender treatment program ruling

Governor Mark Dayton said he’s glad a federal appeals court overturned a lower court decision and ruled that Minnesota’s Sex Offender Treatment program is constitutional but the ruling, “Doesn’t mean we can go back to just letting people be locked up unattended for lifetimes, but it means that we can proceed at a pace that best serves…read more »

Frentz, Cornish, Considine sworn in as 2017 legislative session begins

District 19 DFL State Senator Nick Frentz was sworn in Tuesday at the state capitol in St. Paul. He was also appointed to serve on the Transportation Policy and Finance Committee, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, and the Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee. Frentz says transportation and agricultural issues are critical to the…read more »

Youth in Government Assembly begins Thursday in St. Paul

The 63rd YMCA Youth in Government Assembly kicks off Thursday at the state capitol in St. Paul.  Spokesman Sam Alley called it the largest hands-on civic education event in the state. He said, “They (students) write bills, they prepare court cases, we have lobbyists.  We even have a national issues forum where students can bring…read more »

2017 Minnesota Legislature underway at noon Tuesday

The opening gavel comes down at noon Tuesday for the 2017 Minnesota Legislature: Hamline University analyst David Schultz says the governor may well be, “Going for broke and saying, this is his last chance to make his final legacy on a few different things that he still wants to accomplish.”   Among them: Transportation funding,…read more »

My Pillow gets “F” from Better Business Bureau

Advertising by “My Pillow” has caught the attention of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota.  The bureau has lowered the Minnesota based-based companies rating an “F”.  The BBB’s Barb Grieman (GREE’man) says “My Pillow’s” buy one get one free offer isn’t a special deal at all:   “It’s really become the rage to buy one,…read more »

Study shows youth of color cite fear as barrier to wellness

A study done by youth researchers in St. Paul and a handful of other large cities cites fear as a major barrier to wellness for students of color. Youth of color represent the fastest growing segment of the United States’ child population, and Center for Promise researcher Linda Sprague Martinez says young researchers in five large…read more »