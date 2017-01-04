Frentz, Cornish, Considine sworn in as 2017 legislative session begins

District 19 DFL State Senator Nick Frentz was sworn in Tuesday at the state capitol in St. Paul. He was also appointed to serve on the Transportation Policy and Finance Committee, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, and the Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee.

Frentz says transportation and agricultural issues are critical to the economic success of southern Minnesota, and adds that providing quality long-term care for the aging and disabled populations present workforce challenges that need to be addressed. He lists his top legislative priorities as better jobs, transportation, and education.

While Frentz, who was elected following the retirement of Senator Kathy Sheran, was sworn in for the first time, Republican State Representative Tony Cornish began his eighth term in the Minnesota House. This session, Cornish will serve as chairman of the Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee. He is also a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Finance and Ways and Means committees.

DFL State Representative Jack Considine took the oath to begin his second term. He serves on the Capital Investment , Health and Human Services Finance, and Public Safety & Security Policy and Finance committees. Considine says the committee assignments give him an opportunity to tackle issues representing some of the most fundamental roles of state government, including keeping Minnesotans safe, taking care of Minnesotans who face challenges in caring for themselves, and maintaining and improving our infrastructure.

Specifically, Considine is looking forward to getting to work finishing overdue upgrades at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter – which he says should have been included in a bonding bill last session, but gridlock got in the way of passage, as well as providing a raise to employees who provide care to Minnesotans with disabilities or other special needs working in home or community-based settings.