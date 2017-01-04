Frigid temperatures can take a toll on everyone, including emergency services crews

The arctic air that blew into the Mankato area is expected to stick around through the weekend, and that brings a lot of challenges for public safety officials.

Deputy director of Public Safety – Fire Jeff Bengtson said many will be using supplemental heating over the next few days and, “Electric space heaters tend to be a little safer as long as they are not used any other combustibles; keep clothing away from them, keep them away from curtains, things like that. Also watch your children and pets to make sure that they don’t get near them.”

A lot of people will start their vehicles early so that they are warmed up before the drive, and Bengtson said they should pull them out of the garage first because, “That gives any exhaust an opportunity to get out into the atmosphere freely rather than inside the home.

Fighting fires during a cold snap like this can sometimes be filled with additional challenges. “Obviously, we use water to put out fires,” Bengtsom explained, “And that water tends to create a heck of a mess in the street, in the front yard, in the home. It makes conditions very slippery for us. Things tend to break more quickly, as probably any homeowner experiences, and we’re not an exception to that. We also end up having to take more care of our own firefighters. We call in city busses for shelter for our folks when they aren’t inside the house, inside the fire fighting the fire – so that way we don’t get frozen up as well.”

Responding to vehicle crashes is also more challenging, and the fire chief is asking drivers to be extra cautious. “Part of our responsibility at a crash scene is to ensure that the responders are safe, so we’ll position fire trucks in a way that can help kind of shelter law enforcement, E.M.S. staff, and firefighters from oncoming traffic. We’d certainly as, as always, give us some room, slow down, and keep our responders safe when we’re responding to crashes, too,” Bengtson said.

Below zero temps are expected overnight through Saturday evening, with single digits during the day. It warms up to the teens during the day on Sunday.