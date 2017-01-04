Holiday sales higher than expected

Holiday Christmas sales in 2016 came in ahead of the national projected increase of 3.6 percent. University of St. Thomas Marketing Professor Dave Brennan says, “A lot of the gain however was not store based it was more e-commerce.”

It appears more and more people buy their Christmas presents on-line.

“About 17-percent increase in terms of e-commerce sales and that continues to eat away increasingly in terms of store based retailing. And we’re going to see lots and lots of store closings.”

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt