Kato Insurance Agency has purchased Willard and Williams Insurance Agency.

President of Willard and Williams, Bob Richter said in a statement that he feels he “made the best choice for his customers and staff going forward,” for the company that started in 1901 in Mankato.

Officials say the acquisition means increased capabilities and coverage options for Willard and Williams clients.

Kato Insurance began in Mankato in 1983 and has policyholders in 12 states.