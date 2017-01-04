Mankato PD director says outside investigation into police-involved shooting is standard procedure

Written by on

Not much further information has been released in the police-involved shooting death of a former Minnesota State University – Mankato student, but according to Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Todd Miller that’s not unusual in such a case. “Early on, on the morning of the incident, we turned this case over to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and they are investigating and then they are controlling all of the release of information on the case,” he said.

The B.C.A has said 30-year veteran Officer Gary Schnorenberg struggled with 33-year-old Chase Tuseth in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve after being called to a disturbance at the Country Inn and Suites. The preliminary investigation shows that Tuseth ignored commands and was tazered, and a struggle began during an attempt to handcuff Tuseth. Officials say he broke free and began hitting and kicking Officer Schnorenberg, who fired his weapon, striking Tuseth. Tuseth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller says having the B.C.A. investigate is standard procedure as well as department policy because, “The state wants impartial, unbiased investigations – as do we – into any situation, any officer involved shooting. In that case our department policy says that we turn the investigation over to an outside agency. The B.C.A. is the most experienced and equipped; they do this around the state.”

Officer Schnorenberg was treated for his injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System and released. He has been placed on standard administrative leave, and Miller said that shouldn’t be seen as some form of punishment. He added, “These are tragic, traumatic incidents for all involved so the policy calls for an administrative leave to allow them to address certain situations. A determination will be made later as to the length of that administrative leave.”

He assured the community that Schnorengberg and all officer have been trained to handle situations like the one that arose in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve. “State law requires annual training, defensive tactics – and use of force includes deadly force – as well as firearms training, and that is something that we do,” Miller said.

Tuseth was a 2008 graduate of Minnesota State University and taught at Tokata Learning Center in the Shakopee School District. He attended high school in Stewartville, just south of Rochester.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Daudt, Gazelka retain leadership roles in state House, Senate

The Republican majority in the Minnesota House re-elected Representative Kurt Daudt as speaker on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. Daudt said the first priority is Minnesota’s health insurance crisis — short term relief and long term reforms. Daudt also said lawmakers must tackle the achievement gap, “By pairing targeted dollars with proven…read more »

Governor pleased with sex offender treatment program ruling

Governor Mark Dayton said he’s glad a federal appeals court overturned a lower court decision and ruled that Minnesota’s Sex Offender Treatment program is constitutional but the ruling, “Doesn’t mean we can go back to just letting people be locked up unattended for lifetimes, but it means that we can proceed at a pace that best serves…read more »

Frentz, Cornish, Considine sworn in as 2017 legislative session begins

District 19 DFL State Senator Nick Frentz was sworn in Tuesday at the state capitol in St. Paul. He was also appointed to serve on the Transportation Policy and Finance Committee, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, and the Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee. Frentz says transportation and agricultural issues are critical to the…read more »

Youth in Government Assembly begins Thursday in St. Paul

The 63rd YMCA Youth in Government Assembly kicks off Thursday at the state capitol in St. Paul.  Spokesman Sam Alley called it the largest hands-on civic education event in the state. He said, “They (students) write bills, they prepare court cases, we have lobbyists.  We even have a national issues forum where students can bring…read more »

2017 Minnesota Legislature underway at noon Tuesday

The opening gavel comes down at noon Tuesday for the 2017 Minnesota Legislature: Hamline University analyst David Schultz says the governor may well be, “Going for broke and saying, this is his last chance to make his final legacy on a few different things that he still wants to accomplish.”   Among them: Transportation funding,…read more »

My Pillow gets “F” from Better Business Bureau

Advertising by “My Pillow” has caught the attention of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota.  The bureau has lowered the Minnesota based-based companies rating an “F”.  The BBB’s Barb Grieman (GREE’man) says “My Pillow’s” buy one get one free offer isn’t a special deal at all:   “It’s really become the rage to buy one,…read more »