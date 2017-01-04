Mankato PD director says outside investigation into police-involved shooting is standard procedure

Not much further information has been released in the police-involved shooting death of a former Minnesota State University – Mankato student, but according to Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Todd Miller that’s not unusual in such a case. “Early on, on the morning of the incident, we turned this case over to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and they are investigating and then they are controlling all of the release of information on the case,” he said.

The B.C.A has said 30-year veteran Officer Gary Schnorenberg struggled with 33-year-old Chase Tuseth in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve after being called to a disturbance at the Country Inn and Suites. The preliminary investigation shows that Tuseth ignored commands and was tazered, and a struggle began during an attempt to handcuff Tuseth. Officials say he broke free and began hitting and kicking Officer Schnorenberg, who fired his weapon, striking Tuseth. Tuseth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller says having the B.C.A. investigate is standard procedure as well as department policy because, “The state wants impartial, unbiased investigations – as do we – into any situation, any officer involved shooting. In that case our department policy says that we turn the investigation over to an outside agency. The B.C.A. is the most experienced and equipped; they do this around the state.”

Officer Schnorenberg was treated for his injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System and released. He has been placed on standard administrative leave, and Miller said that shouldn’t be seen as some form of punishment. He added, “These are tragic, traumatic incidents for all involved so the policy calls for an administrative leave to allow them to address certain situations. A determination will be made later as to the length of that administrative leave.”

He assured the community that Schnorengberg and all officer have been trained to handle situations like the one that arose in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve. “State law requires annual training, defensive tactics – and use of force includes deadly force – as well as firearms training, and that is something that we do,” Miller said.

Tuseth was a 2008 graduate of Minnesota State University and taught at Tokata Learning Center in the Shakopee School District. He attended high school in Stewartville, just south of Rochester.