MN House Speaker promises fix for MNsure premium increases

Speaker Kurt Daudt says the Minnesota House next week will pass legislation to help those hit with big health insurance premium increases on MNsure — but Republicans also continue pressuring Democratic Governor Mark Dayton for long-term changes:

“The governor absolutely must reform this and he must agree to do that, or we’re gonna be back in the same position a year from now.”

But what if Republicans and the governor deadlock over long-term health insurance reforms? We asked Daudt if he’ll still move ahead next week on immediate relief for struggling health insurance policyholders?

“Yes. The answer is yes.”

