One preventable fire reported during Mankato Department of Public Safety Holiday campaign

The City of Mankato had one preventable fire during the “keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light” campaign by the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The one preventable fire resulted in an estimated loss of 25-hundred dollars. There were no fire-related injuries during the campaign that ran from November 24 to January 1.

The initiative was designed to help remind people of fire risks at home and at work. A wreath was lit with clear bulbs and displayed at the Public Safety Center. Red bulbs represented preventable fires and blue bulbs represent preventable injuries.

There were no preventable fires and no fire-related injuries in 2015.