Police: Woman who forged check gave teller her identification, thumb print

A 39-year-old Mapleton woman is charged with check forgery after Mankato Police say she tried to take advantage of her brand new employer.

A Mankato bank called police about a forged check that was cashed in November, drawn on the account of a group home in Waterville that provides home based health care services to adults with disabilities. The manager of the group home explained that the people they hire must pass a background check, and pay for it and they are later reimbursed.

Police say Rana Bauer was repaid the $9.10 for the background investigation – but before cashing the check changed the amount to $90.10. She provided the teller with her driver’s license when she cashed it, as well as a thumb print.

The manager told police that Bauer was only employed for 20 days before she suddenly quit.