Red Cross looking for more Minnesota volunteers

The American Red Cross in Minnesota has a reminder that the new year brings new opportunities to do some good. Spokeswoman Carrie Carlson-Guest says, “We’re always looking for more volunteers, people to help out in their communities to make them more resilient.”

She says there are volunteer opportunities of many types.

“Whether that’s responding to disasters, even volunteering from home, we have a number of virtual volunteer opportunities, or working behind the scenes, helping out with things in the office or even some of our logistics and infrastructure.”

Last year, American Red Cross volunteers in Minnesota provided comfort and support to more than a thousand families locally and more than 150 volunteers were deployed nationally.

Carlson-Guest says becoming a volunteer is easy, and you can do so online at redcross.org/mn.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt