Saint Peter initiating process to expand Rivers Edge Hospital and Clinic

The City of Saint Peter says something will need to be done to expand Rivers Edge Hospital and Clinic this year to meet future needs.

City Administrator, Todd Prafke says it’s hard to see the City doing nothing.

” I think the real question that we’re at now is what level of something are we doing. Is it something related to a million dollar improvement or a 5-million dollar improvement or a 20-million dollar improvement. Those are the kind of questions that we’re really grappling with the Hospital Commission and the Council will be dealing with.”



The City has initiated the pre-application loan process with the United States Department of Agriculture as well as developing requests for proposals for architectural services. Prafke says eight to nine architectural firms have expressed interest in working on the project. The City Council and Hospital Commission will interview three of the firms on January 11.

“For USDA funding, we have to have an architect of record. So, this doesn’t commit us to a full blown project or anything like that. But, we do have to have somebody on staff to deal with some of the issues that relate to funding, budgeting and other activities that have to go on for that.”

The Hospital currently has 10-million dollars in Operating Cash.

On January 17, the Council and Commission will meet again to discuss the project goals.

The City Council is expected to take action on approving an architect for the project in February.