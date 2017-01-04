Security hospital improvements included in governor’s bonding proposal

Governor Mark Dayton is proposing a $1.5 billion-dollar bonding package for state public works projects. It’s an aggressive plan for what traditionally is not a bonding year and Dayton said it, “Should have been passed nine months ago and, if it were, we’d have projects under way all over Minnesota.”

Among the highlights: $135 million for the University of Minnesota and state colleges and universities, plus money for a U-of-M health sciences building, an advanced sciences building at UMD, plus funding for improvements at higher ed facilities in Saint Cloud, North Mankato, Winona, Fergus Falls, Bemidji and Hibbing.

It also includes money for rail safety projects in Moorhead and Prairie Island, $167 million for water system upgrades across Minnesota, money to finish the Lewis and Clark system in southwest Minnesota, and $70 million for improvements at the state security hospital in Saint Peter — among a plethora of other projects.