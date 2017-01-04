Walz calls abandoned attempt to strip OCE of independence attempt to accumulate power

House Republicans have dropped their efforts to make major changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics. That’s following pushback from President-elect Donald Trump and House Democrats. Trump tweeted this morning suggesting that Congress should make tax reform and healthcare higher priorities.

Representative Tim Walz says he would be first in line to consider reforms aimed at improving the function of our government, but the process to amend the Rules of the House by stripping the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) of its most vital aspect – its independence – sent a disturbing signal to the American people that House Republicans are more interested in accumulating power than restoring faith and trust in government.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics was set up in 2008 in the wake of several corruption charges.