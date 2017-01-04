Weed purchase gone awry may have led to BB gun vandalism

A Mankato 18-year-old is facing a property damage charge after investigators say he shot out a window of a building on Glenlord Avenue with a B-B gun.

Mankato Police say surveillance video shows Muridi Hussein arrive at the property in a minivan with several other guys between the ages of 16 and 20, walk up to the window, pull out a BB gun, and fire multiple pellets into the glass.

Police believe the incident is tied to several other reports of similar damage recently.

Investigators say Hussein admitted that he went to the apartment building to buy marijuana and to shooting out the window after the man he gave $300 to purchase the drugs never returned with his weed.

Hussein told police that he threw the BB gun out of the van into the center median on Highway 14 after the incident.