1-5-17 Spotlight Interview with Mark Sussman

Top Republicans say Governor Mark Dayton’s $1.5-billion bonding proposal for state public works projects is too big. The governor responds the House and Senate have already approved most of the projects and, “This is catch-up, and that’s why it’s so vital to be done in this first month of the legislative session in January, so that…… read more »
Emergency rooms see more frostbite and hypothermia victims when the temps dip as low as they have in Minnesota. Dr. Larry Richmond with Park Nicollet said he, “Would caution people that it tends to be a surprise, nobody plans on getting this.” Under-dressing or drinking too much alcohol can have deadly consequences for people out…… read more »
A 43-year-old homeless man is facing two misdemeanor trespassing charges after police say he broke into a Mankato home for a second time – apparently to huff gasoline. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Kalmer Crowe was removed from the home on North Fourth Street on New Year’s Eve, and was told not to…… read more »
A medical emergency led to a traffic tie-up and a noticeable police presence in New Ulm Thursday morning. Patrol Officer Eric Gramentz says a driver experiencing an unknown health issue was involved in a single-car accident on North Broadway, which knocked down two utility poles two blocks apart. The condition of the driver is unknown.…… read more »
Holiday Christmas sales in 2016 came in ahead of the national projected increase of 3.6 percent. University of St. Thomas Marketing Professor Dave Brennan says, “A lot of the gain however was not store based it was more e-commerce.” It appears more and more people buy their Christmas presents on-line. “About 17-percent increase in…… read more »
Speaker Kurt Daudt says the Minnesota House next week will pass legislation to help those hit with big health insurance premium increases on MNsure — but Republicans also continue pressuring Democratic Governor Mark Dayton for long-term changes: “The governor absolutely must reform this and he must agree to do that, or we’re gonna be back…… read more »
The American Red Cross in Minnesota has a reminder that the new year brings new opportunities to do some good. Spokeswoman Carrie Carlson-Guest says, “We’re always looking for more volunteers, people to help out in their communities to make them more resilient.” She says there are volunteer opportunities of many types. “Whether that’s responding…… read more »
The City of Saint Peter says something will need to be done to expand Rivers Edge Hospital and Clinic this year to meet future needs. City Administrator, Todd Prafke says it’s hard to see the City doing nothing. ” I think the real question that we’re at now is what level of something are we…… read more »
The City of Mankato had one preventable fire during the “keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light” campaign by the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The one preventable fire resulted in an estimated loss of 25-hundred dollars. There were no fire-related injuries during the campaign that ran from November 24 to January 1. The…… read more »
Kato Insurance Agency has purchased Willard and Williams Insurance Agency. President of Willard and Williams, Bob Richter said in a statement that he feels he “made the best choice for his customers and staff going forward,” for the company that started in 1901 in Mankato. Officials say the acquisition means increased capabilities and coverage options…… read more »