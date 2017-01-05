Back to back trespassing events may be tied to huffing

A 43-year-old homeless man is facing two misdemeanor trespassing charges after police say he broke into a Mankato home for a second time – apparently to huff gasoline.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Kalmer Crowe was removed from the home on North Fourth Street on New Year’s Eve, and was told not to come back. The next day police were again called to the home after Crowe returned and was found in the basement with a gas can that had been removed the previous day.

While Crowe told investigators that he had not huffed in about 20 hours, they say he smelled strongly of gasoline. He was arrested, but told officers that he had been using the gas can as a pillow.