Blood supply critically low

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood and platelet donations.
Spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says everyday around one-thousand donations need to be collected in Minnesota alone:
“We host about 25-to-30 blood drives every day throughout the state of Minnesota. We really do a good job of collecting blood for the Red Cross but the need is constant.”
Thesenga says donations tend to drop over the holidays.
To find a blood drive nearest you go on-line to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
