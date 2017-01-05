Blood supply critically low

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood and platelet donations.

Spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says everyday around one-thousand donations need to be collected in Minnesota alone:

“We host about 25-to-30 blood drives every day throughout the state of Minnesota. We really do a good job of collecting blood for the Red Cross but the need is constant.”

Thesenga says donations tend to drop over the holidays.

To find a blood drive nearest you go on-line to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt