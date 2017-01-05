Gop: Dayton’s bonding proposal is too big

Top Republicans say Governor Mark Dayton’s $1.5-billion bonding proposal for state public works projects is too big.

The governor responds the House and Senate have already approved most of the projects and, “This is catch-up, and that’s why it’s so vital to be done in this first month of the legislative session in January, so that these projects can be ready to go when construction season begins.”

Last year, Republicans pushed for transportation funding in a bonding bill that ultimately died. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said, “Minnesotans, particularly in Greater Minnesota, are very concerned about the road and bridge infrastructure.”

Governor Dayton has said a gas tax increase is the only way to raise enough money to improve Minnesota’s transportation system. Republicans strongly disagree.