Greater Mankato Area United Way surpasses $2M campaign goal

Written by on

Greater Mankato Area United Way surpassed its 2017 campaign goal of 2-million dollars on Thursday.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be able to do that. To let our agencies know that they will be receiving their funding and that the campaign is continuing to go on. So, additional funding will be coming in. Then we’ll evaluate what dollars go out,” said CEO, Barb Kaus.

So far, $2,010,000 has been raised. Kaus says the campaign will continue until the end of March and additional funding will go toward fulfilling needs from partner agencies.greater mankato united way

“We couldn’t have hit our goal without the unified effort of everyone from our region. That goes to the volunteerism that we have that’ so strong to the in-kind donations that were given, to the corporate gifts that were given, to the people that do the employee campaign and also to the communities donors. So, those are all spokes within a wheel that we have to have going together, or we wouldn’t be able to hit our goal.”

This year, Greater Mankato Area United Way is supporting 60 programs within 37 different agencies. The Organization serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Burnout in front of marked cruiser sends Madison Lake man to jail

Performing a burn-out into an intersection on a red light landed a 44-year-old Madison Lake man in jail. A Minnesota State Trooper was behind Cory Glacker at a traffic light on Madison Avenue in Mankato, in a marked patrol car, when he says Glacker started spinning his tires and was halfway into the intersection before…read more »

2016 deadly year on Minnesota roads

Officials say 2016 was another deadly year on the state’s roads. The preliminary numbers show 362 fatal crashes in Minnesota, with final projections as high as 412. Donna Berger with the Office of Traffic Safety says distracted driving is a factor in one out of five fatal crashes, that those deaths are preventable, and, “When you…read more »

Baby found abandoned at Cathedral of St. Paul

The employee who found a newborn baby Wednesday night in a laundry basket wrapped in blankets at the Cathedral of St. Paul said he is still in shock. Nathan Leonhardt discovered the basket in the entryway way and first thought someone had left behind some clothing in the entryway while inside praying. As Leonhardt walked…read more »

Flu activity ramps up in Minnesota

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season has been mild so far this year, but state officials say that’s likely to change quickly. The Minnesota Department of Health‘s infectious disease director Kris Ehresman says the most recent stats show influenza status has been elevated from local to regional geographic spread –…read more »

ACLU-MN calls for transparency in Mankato police-involved shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for accountability and transparency during the investigation into the death of Chase Tuseth by the Mankato Police in the early morning on December 31. Executive Director of the ACLU-MN Charles Samuelson says there were 14 fatal shootings in Minnesota, with Tuseth being the last, and the first…read more »

Winter heating help still available

Minnesotans struggling to pay their winter heating bills are being encouraged to apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). State Commissioner of Commerce Mike Rothman says, “Eligibility requirements are anybody earning at or below 50-percent of the median income. It’s about 47,000 dollars for a family of four…particularly seniors, people…read more »

Blood supply critically low

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood and platelet donations.   Spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says everyday around one-thousand donations need to be collected in Minnesota alone: “We host about 25-to-30 blood drives every day throughout the state of Minnesota. We really do a good job of collecting blood for the Red Cross…read more »

Dayton eyes tax help for low-income families, child care

Gov. Mark Dayton wants to see tax relief for low-income families, parents with child care costs and farmers. The governor unveiled his proposal Thursday for a $300 million tax bill in 2017 just days after the Legislative session began. But Dayton’s vision for how to dedicate part of a $1.4 billion budget surplus to tax…read more »

Greater Mankato Area United Way surpasses $2M campaign goal

Greater Mankato Area United Way surpassed its 2017 campaign goal of 2-million dollars on Thursday. “It’s absolutely fantastic to be able to do that. To let our agencies know that they will be receiving their funding and that the campaign is continuing to go on. So, additional funding will be coming in. Then we’ll evaluate…read more »

The Reach receives MLK board’s annual Pathfinder Award

A Mankato organization that works to support disadvantaged youth it the recipient of this year’s Pathfinder Award, which is given by the Martin Luther King Commemorative Board each year to an organization or person that takes action in the struggle for equal treatment, human rights, and non-violence. The Reach drop-in center’s Tasha Moulton said they…read more »