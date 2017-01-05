Greater Mankato Area United Way surpasses $2M campaign goal

Greater Mankato Area United Way surpassed its 2017 campaign goal of 2-million dollars on Thursday.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be able to do that. To let our agencies know that they will be receiving their funding and that the campaign is continuing to go on. So, additional funding will be coming in. Then we’ll evaluate what dollars go out,” said CEO, Barb Kaus.

So far, $2,010,000 has been raised. Kaus says the campaign will continue until the end of March and additional funding will go toward fulfilling needs from partner agencies.

“We couldn’t have hit our goal without the unified effort of everyone from our region. That goes to the volunteerism that we have that’ so strong to the in-kind donations that were given, to the corporate gifts that were given, to the people that do the employee campaign and also to the communities donors. So, those are all spokes within a wheel that we have to have going together, or we wouldn’t be able to hit our goal.”

This year, Greater Mankato Area United Way is supporting 60 programs within 37 different agencies. The Organization serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.