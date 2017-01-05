Hypothermia risk increased this week across Minnesota

Emergency rooms see more frostbite and hypothermia victims when the temps dip as low as they have in Minnesota. Dr. Larry Richmond with Park Nicollet said he, “Would caution people that it tends to be a surprise, nobody plans on getting this.”

Under-dressing or drinking too much alcohol can have deadly consequences for people out in the cold for extended periods of time.

He said there are clear symptoms of cold injury, and, “Often times frostbite will hurt or a loss of sensation similar to your feet falling asleep that should be a clue to get warm right away, and by getting warm that means getting into a warm air environment, you can consider warm water to warm that body part as well.”

Richmond said mittens usually warm our fingers better than gloves. He also said staying active while outdoors helps generate heat.

With temps remaining low throughout the week, drivers should be prepared in case of an emergency. Triple A Minnesota’s Gail Weinholzer is reminding people that, “The first thing you wanna do is make sure you stay with your vehicle, people who wander away from their vehicle looking for help are the ones that typically run into trouble.”

She also said drivers should have a fully charged cell phone handy if they need to call for help, and also recommends making sure the car’s battery is in good shape and the tires are full of air before heading out on a long trip.