River Hills Mall GM: Sears closure not unexpected

The Sears department store at River Hills Mall in Mankato is among 150 locations nationwide that will be closing its doors in the coming months. The mall’s general manager Andy Wilke said it was expected and, “Sears, as a company, has been on our radar for many years and we’re glad to see that Sears has finally made a decision and announced their plans.”

He said the mall sees the closure, “As a great opportunity to take that space and an underperforming tenant and turn it into an opportunity for one or many new tenants.”

Wilke said they plan to announce within a week or so a handful of new tenants that had already planned to open up shop in the mall in the near future, before the Sears vacancy was announced. “We’re not quite ready to release any tenant names as far as what will replace the Sears box, but that’s something that we will continue to work on and hope to have some names out there very soon,” he added.

2016 was a good year for the mall and Wilke said, “We’re still working through city approvals with the PetSmart. Things are going well. We are in the plan review stage. Everything is ready to go; we hope to have that up sometime this year.” The mall manager also pointed out that Riddle’s Jewelers and the Cambria Gallery opened locations there this year, and Cinemark Movies 8 undertook an extensive remodel in the last year as well.

Holiday traffic and sales were also outstanding and Wilke said, “Friday, the 23rd of December, was a record shopping day for River Hills Mall. We’ve never had more people in our mall on any day in the 25-year history of our mall.” He also said sales appear to have been strong and, “We have a lot of momentum coming off the holiday season.”

Sears has also announced that it is selling its well-known Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc., which plans to grow the tool brand by selling its products at more stores. Right now only 10 percent of Craftsman products are sold outside of Sears-owned department stores.

