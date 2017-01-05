The Reach receives MLK board’s annual Pathfinder Award

A Mankato organization that works to support disadvantaged youth it the recipient of this year’s Pathfinder Award, which is given by the Martin Luther King Commemorative Board each year to an organization or person that takes action in the struggle for equal treatment, human rights, and non-violence.

The Reach drop-in center’s Tasha Moulton said they work with young people ages 16 to 24 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. She added, “What we see in our area a lot of the times are young people who are couch hopping, and they don’t realize that under the Homeless Youth Act if Minnesota that qualifies them as being homeless.”

She said the first step when someone comes in to the drop-in center is to make sure that they are safe. “And the next thing that we do is just make sure that their basic needs are being met. One of the first questions that we ask is, ‘Are you Hungry?’ Most definitely, a lot of the times they are. We provide a daily meal, we have access to clothing – we have a huge donation room that has tons of clothing donated by the community, that’s free for them to take. This time of year it gets really tough, they usually don’t have warm clothing.”

Martin Luther King Commemorative Board member Judy Arzdorf said that there were no nominations made this year for the award typically given annually to a local business, and none for the youth award, either. She hopes to see that change for next year and someone will, “Have that commitment and say, ‘No, I think this organization or this person needs to be brought forward. Maybe not only because of the person but also because of the cause that they’re behind.”

The Pathfinder Award recipient will be honored at the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Junior Community Celebration on Monday, January 16 in the CSU Ballroom at MSU – Mankato.