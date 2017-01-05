Winter heating help still available

Minnesotans struggling to pay their winter heating bills are being encouraged to apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). State Commissioner of Commerce Mike Rothman says, “Eligibility requirements are anybody earning at or below 50-percent of the median income. It’s about 47,000 dollars for a family of four…particularly seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and families with children.”

 

Rothman says Minnesota has secured 101 million dollars in federal funding.

 

“We budget for an average annual grant size of about 500-dollars.  That does vary, it goes up to if you’re eligible for it — hundreds of dollars more than that.”

 

Households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans, and seniors are especially encouraged to apply.

 

